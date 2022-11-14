Alzheimer’s Drug From Roche Fails In Much-Watched Trial
The drug candidate did not demonstrate that it could slow the progression of dementia in two drug trials. Stat reports that it did slightly slow decline compared to placebo, but not meaningfully enough. Separately, the benefits of crossword puzzles against cognitive decline are reported.
Reuters:
Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails To Meet Goal In Long Awaited Trial
Roche's Alzheimer's drug candidate could not be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials, leaving rivals Biogen and Eisai as leaders in a high-stakes race to launch a treatment for the memory-robbing disease. (Burger, 11/14)
Stat:
Roche Alzheimer's Treatment Fails To Slow Cognitive Decline
The drug, called gantenerumab, slowed the rate of cognitive and functional decline compared to a placebo by 8% and 6%, respectively — not enough to meet the primary goal of the two studies of just under 2,000 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, Roche said in a press release. (Feuerstein and Garde, 11/14)
In related news about cognitive health —
The Washington Post:
Crossword Puzzles May Benefit People With Mild Cognitive Impairment
For years, scientists have been trying to figure out whether “brain workouts” such as puzzles and online cognitive games could strengthen our minds and slow the process of aging. Now, a study published in NEJM Evidence has found that regularly attempting a crossword may help slow decline in some people with mild cognitive impairment, an early stage of faltering memory that can sometimes progress to dementia. (Amenabar, 11/10)
On aging and ageism —
The Wall Street Journal:
Your Muscle Weakness May Not Just Be A Sign Of Aging
After a certain age, when muscle weakness and pain start to accompany exercise and simple daily tasks like getting up from a chair, we often dismiss it as part of the package of getting older. But researchers are learning that some of these ailments that people dismiss as the result of aging may in fact be caused by medication, or an undiagnosed disease or infection. Some studies also have suggested that Covid-19 infection and its treatments can lead to muscle damage, including decreased muscle strength and endurance. (Landro, 11/13)
The Washington Post:
Biden, Turning 80, Faces Renewed Age Questions As He Weighs Reelection
Questions about President Biden’s physical and mental fitness have hung over him since he began his presidential run in 2019 and have persisted throughout the first two years of his term. But as Biden prepares to turn 80 on Nov. 20 — potentially announcing a reelection bid shortly thereafter — the United States is entering unmapped territory: an octogenarian in the Oval Office. (Olorunnipa and Abutaleb, 11/11)
CBS News:
Fighting Back Against Ageism
Everyday ageism is everywhere, said University of Oklahoma professor Julie Ober Allen, who conducted a large-scale nationwide survey to assess just how pervasive it really is. She found that more than 93% of older Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 frequently experience everyday ageism interactions and experiences. (Morgan, 11/13)