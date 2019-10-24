Amazon Buys Health Navigator Further Fueling Fevered Speculation About Its Entrance Into Health Landscape

Those in the health industry are closely watching the giant's move as it dips its toes into the health care space.

Reuters: Amazon Buys Healthcare Start-Up Health Navigator

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it bought healthcare start-up Health Navigator, its second purchase in the healthcare services industry. The deal comes after the company acquired online pharmacy PillPack last year, pitting itself against drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers. (10/24)

Bloomberg: Amazon Buys Startup Health Navigator For Employee Clinic

The company’s ambitions in health care have been the subject of fevered speculation in the industry and among investors well versed in Amazon’s record of disrupting established industries. Amazon has partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to launch Haven, a nonprofit working on ways to halt the rise in employee health-care costs. (Day, 10/23)

