However, Amazon's massive existing customer base could immediately set it apart.
Amazon Plans New Virtual Care Offering Based On Messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine. (11/15)
Amazon Launches 'Virtual Health Storefront,' Amazon Clinic
The cost of each consultation will vary, but many conditions have quoted prices around $40. After describing their condition, patients will be led to an intake questionnaire and then connected to a clinician through a messaging portal. Prescriptions can be sent to any pharmacy, including Amazon’s own online pharmacy. The service does not accept insurance for visits, but users can choose to use FSA or HSA funds for payment. (Turner, 11/15)
Amazon Jumps Into Direct-To-Consumer Telehealth, Launching A Rival To Ro And Hims
Amazon’s reach could set it apart. Amazon already has reams of data on its existing customers, and millions of people using its website and products every day, said Matt McCoy, a medical ethics and health policy researcher at the University of Pennsylvania. “I’d guess that the combination of these factors — having a massive existing customer base that it already knows a lot about — will give Amazon an advantage over competitors when it comes to steering people towards its telehealth partners,” he said, though the impact depends on how Amazon Clinic is advertised. (Palmer, 11/15)