Amazon Has Been Slowly Poaching Employees With Drug Pricing Expertise In A Sign Of Things To Come

Experts say the level of inefficiency in the country's current drug pipeline creates an enormous opportunity for Amazon, which has built a business empire on using technology to take time and cost out of unnecessarily clunky shopping experiences.

Stat: Amazon's Pharmacy Hires Hint Of Ambitions To Upend A $360 Billion Market

If you’re in the pharmacy business, Amazon’s roster of employees is starting to look ominous. In the past 18 months, the e-commerce giant has poached more than 20 employees from industry heavyweights such as CVS Health, Express Scripts, and UnitedHealth Group, according to a STAT review of available LinkedIn data. The new hires include software engineers, data analysts, business strategists, and others with years of experience in the prescription drug and health care industries. (Ross, 3/9)

Meanwhile —

Bloomberg: Amazon Isn’t The Only Retail Giant Trying To Remake Health Care

Amazon.com Inc. says it wants to remake health care for its workers. But its biggest rival is beating it to the punch. Walmart Inc., the largest private employer in the U.S., has been buying health care for its workers directly from providers in six different regions -- bypassing insurers who usually negotiate with doctors and hospitals. The retailer is trying to find out if its formidable purchasing power can squeeze out middlemen and drive down costs in the same way that its tough bargaining has brought down prices for shoppers. (Tracer, 3/8)

