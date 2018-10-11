American Hospital Association, Other Health Care Groups Speak Out About Trump’s Proposed Green Card Policy

Experts say that hundreds of thousands of children and other members of low-income legal immigrant families could drop out of public programs providing health care, nutrition and housing assistance due to the rule, which directs immigration officials to take into account things such as Medicaid assistance when determining green card eligibility. Meanwhile, House Democrats have introduced a bill to block the Trump administration's policy.

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Groups Blast Proposed Rule Penalizing Immigrants For Using Public Benefits

A proposed rule issued by the Trump administration Wednesday would penalize legal immigrants for using government benefits like Medicaid, alarming a wide range of healthcare and public health organizations. Leaders of many healthcare organizations, including the American Hospital Association, America's Essential Hospitals, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, warn that the proposed rule would hurt public health efforts and reduce their ability to serve millions of low-income children and families. They have joined a broad coalition of advocacy groups seeking to block the rule. (Meyer, 10/10)

CQ HealthBeat: Democrats Seek To Block Green Card Rule Tied To Welfare

A coalition of 50 House Democrats introduced a bill on Tuesday that would prevent any federal funds from being used to implement a proposed Trump administration rule that would make it harder for legal immigrants who receive public assistance to obtain permanent U.S. residence. The rule traces back to 19th century legislation that bars immigrants into the U.S. who are so poor that they might become a "public charge" and hence a drain on government resources. The rule has been reinterpreted many times since. (DeChalus, 10/10)

Miami Herald: Citizenship Rule Change May Push Florida Kids Out Of Safety Net

Caring for Miami’s uninsured residents is hard enough for Dr. Fred Anderson without his also having to worry about placing immigrant patients in jeopardy of being separated from their families and losing their access to free and low-cost healthcare. But with the Trump administration’s posting of a proposed rule Wednesday that would deny citizenship to immigrants who use certain public benefits, such as food stamps, housing assistance and Medicaid, Anderson said it has become much more difficult for him to do his job. (Chang, 10/10)

