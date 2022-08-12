American Medical Association Tries To Boost HIV, STI Screening
The initiative from the AMA is supposed to help catch infectious diseases earlier to reduce transmission, while also cutting health care spending. Meanwhile, in news on baby food, a report shows homemade versions contain as many toxic metals as store-bought ones.
Modern Healthcare:
AMA Initiative To Increase HIV, STI Screenings
A select group of community health centers will follow best practices and quality-improvement strategies outlined by the American Medical Association as part of a nationwide effort to boost the number of visits and routine screenings for HIV, viral hepatitis, latent tuberculosis and sexually transmitted infections. (Devereaux, 8/11)
Axios:
Baby Food Made At Home Has Toxic Metals Like Products Sold In Stores
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as food bought in the store, a report released Thursday found. (Doherty, 8/11)
CNN:
Langya Henipavirus: New Virus Found In China Could Be 'Tip Of The Iceberg' For Undiscovered Pathogens, Researchers Say
More surveillance is needed of a new virus detected in dozens of people in eastern China that may not cause the next pandemic but suggests just how easily viruses can travel unnoticed from animals to humans, scientists say. (McCarthy, 8/12)
Fox News:
Viral TikTok Trend Has People 'Mouth Taping' Themselves Before Bedtime As Doctors Express Caution
Medical professionals are raising eyebrows — and concerns — over a new viral TikTok trend known as "mouth taping." Some users on the video-sharing platform claim that mouth taping helps if people are searching for a better night's sleep. However, one doctor told Fox News Digital it is "the most dangerous trend I’ve heard of in some time," while others are also expressing caution and concern. (Reilly, 8/11)
Axios:
Patient Appetite Is High For Some Health Tracker Tech
Nearly half of U.S. consumers are largely willing to don fitness trackers or punch meals into calorie-counting apps — though they're cooler to using digital tools for mental health or medication monitoring, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society reports. (Reed, 8/11)
NBC News:
Eye Implant Made From Pig Protein Restored Sight In 14 Blind People
The patients, in Iran and India, all suffered from keratoconus, a condition in which the protective outer layer of the eye progressively thins and bulges outward. Fourteen of the patients were blind before they received the implant, but two years after the procedure, they had regained some or all of their vision. Three had perfect vision after the surgery. (Bendix, 8/12)