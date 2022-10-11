American Oncology Network To Be Publicly Traded On NASDAQ

It will be the second U.S. provider of its kind to go public, following the Oncology Institute. Separately, The New York Times covers researchers' efforts to produce anti-cancer vaccines, among other news.

Stat: Second U.S. Oncology Provider Plans To Go Public

The U.S. is about to have not just one, but two, standalone publicly-traded oncology providers. (Bannow, 10/10)

Modern Healthcare: American Oncology Network To Combine With SPAC

The oncology provider will be the second of its kind to be publicly traded on NASDAQ as a result of combining with a SPAC. The Oncology Institute was the first cancer specialist to hit the stock market in November 2021 following its merger with blank-check company DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (Berryman, 10/10)

In other news about cancer —

The New York Times: After Giving Up On Cancer Vaccines, Doctors Start To Find Hope

It seems like an almost impossible dream — a cancer vaccine that would protect healthy people at high risk of cancer. Any incipient malignant cells would be obliterated by the immune system. It would be no different from the way vaccines protect against infectious diseases. However, unlike vaccines for infectious diseases, the promise of cancer vaccines has only dangled in front of researchers, despite their arduous efforts. Now, though, many hope that some success may be nearing in the quest to immunize people against cancer. (Kolata, 10/10)

KHN: Miami’s Little Haiti Joins Global Effort To End Cervical Cancer

More than 300,000 women around the world die from cervical cancer each year. In the U.S., women of Haitian descent are diagnosed with it at higher rates than the general population. The disease is preventable, though, due to vaccines and effective treatments for conditions that can precede the cancer. That’s why health care workers and even the World Health Organization are focusing on Miami’s Little Haiti to try to save lives. (Zaragovia, 10/11)

KHN: Reporter Follows Up On ‘Cancer Moonshot’ Progress And The Bias In Digital Health Records

KHN correspondent Darius Tahir discussed the latest developments related to the federal “Cancer Moonshot” initiative on Houston Public Media’s “Town Square With Ernie Manouse” on Oct. 4. Tahir also discussed how bias can be embedded in medical records on America’s Heroes Group’s “Roundtable” on Oct. 1. (10/8)

In related news about environmental health —

NBC News: Toxic Herbicides: Map Showing How High Exposure Is By State

On a daily basis, many people in the U.S. could be exposed to a potentially cancer-causing chemical used in the world’s most common weedkillers. Data shows that people in the Midwest, parts of the South and Colorado have the highest exposure. (Jefferies, 10/10)

The Hill: Voters Want More Protection From Harmful Chemicals: Poll

Most American voters say they want more government and industry protection from toxic chemicals, a new poll has found. Not only do the 1,200 respondents to the survey overwhelmingly want assurances that consumer products are free from harmful chemicals, but they are also willing to pay more for the privilege. In the poll — commissioned by the University of California, San Francisco’s (UCSF) Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment — 92 percent of voters agreed that the government should require products to be proven safe before reaching the market, while 63 percent strongly agreed. (Udasin, 10/11)

Stat: A Tiny New HHS Office Has A Mammoth Goal: Tackling Environmental Justice

Ask 10 people how a federal health care agency might tackle “environmental justice,” and you’ll get 10 answers. The only real uniting thread is that the issues are massive, amorphous, and potentially intractable. Which makes it all the more daunting for the two lone staffers currently detailed to the Office of Environmental Justice, one of whom is set to depart soon. (Owermohle, 10/11)

