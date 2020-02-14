Americans Are Still Paying More And More In Health Costs But Not Because Amount Of Care Is Increasing

Three-quarters of the rise in costs as found in the annual spending report from Health Care Cost Institute was attributed to hospitals, doctors, drug companies and others raising prices.

Stat: Drug Costs' Growth Topped Other Medical Spending For Covered Americans

Americans with private employer health insurance spent nearly 26% more on prescription drugs from 2014 to 2018, according to a new analysis. At the same time, the average price of a medicine purchased by each employee rose by almost 21% and their usage rose more than 4% during that time period. Moreover, the rate at which prescription drug spending rose also outpaced the increased cost of other medical services, such as doctor visits and hospital admissions, during those five years. On a year-over-year basis, prescription drug spending per person rose 4.7% in 2018, although the rate of growth declined from 2014. Notably, usage rose a modest 1% that year. (Silverman, 2/13)

Modern Healthcare: Employer Health Plan Spending Jumped 4.4% In 2018

Per-capita health spending for the 160 million Americans in employer-sponsored health plans grew by 4.4% in 2018, the third consecutive year of increases above 4%, according to the latest annual spending report by the Health Care Cost Institute. Medical price growth slowed to 2.6% in 2018 but still accounted for most of the total spending increase. Higher prices accounted for nearly three quarters of spending growth between 2014 and 2018, while increased utilization accounted for 21%. Utilization rose 1.8% in 2018, the largest increase in five years, with use of professional services showing the biggest hike — 3.1%. (Meyer, 2/13)

Axios: Health Care Prices Still Rising Faster Than Use Of Services

The intrigue: Two small pieces of data stick out within the report. The average out-of-pocket price for emergency room visits jumped 37%, from $368 in 2014 to $503 in 2018 — a reflection of surprise billing tactics. The average price of drugs administered in doctors' clinics soared 73% from 2014 to 2018. These infusion medicines overseen by doctors are driving up drug spending by a lot, and they don't usually come with rebates. (Herman, 2/14)

In other health care spending news —

Illinois Public Media: Americans Agree Health Care System Needs Fixing, New Survey Finds

Americans are divided on lots of issues. But a new national survey finds that people across the political spectrum agree on at least one thing: Our health care system needs fixing. The “Hidden Common Ground” survey from Public Agenda, USA Today and Ipsos found that 92% of Americans say changes are needed. (Herman, 2/13)

Kaiser Health News: Would ‘Medicare For All’ Cost More Than U.S. Budget? Biden Says So. Math Says No.

During the Feb. 7 Democratic presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden once again questioned the price tag of “Medicare for All,” the single-payer health care proposal championed by one of his key rivals, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Biden argued that the plan was fiscally irresponsible and would require raising middle-class taxes. Specifically, he claimed, the plan “would cost more than the entire federal budget that we spend now.” (Luthra, 2/14)

Kaiser Health News: ‘An Arm And A Leg’: What We’ve Learned And What’s Ahead For The Show

In this bonus episode of “An Arm and a Leg,” reporter and colleague Sally Herships (“Planet Money,” “Marketplace”) takes a turn in the host’s chair. The conversation covers what we have learned so far and what’s ahead for the show.You’ll hear stories culled from the cutting-room floor, including an early adventure from the medical-bill ninja profiled early on in Season 3. (Weissmann, 2/14)

