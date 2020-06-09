Americans Show Little Appetite For An Overhaul Of Health System Despite Pandemic, Job Losses

The pandemic combined with millions of job losses--and presumably the health care coverage that went along with them--did little to change Americans' views on the health system. The poll results bewilder some experts while others say it may be because Americans only have so much bandwidth at the moment. Other health industry news focuses on premiums, Medicaid rolls and providers.

The Associated Press: Poll: Pandemic Does Little To Alter US Views On Health Care

The coronavirus pushed hospitals to the edge, and millions of workers lost job-based coverage in the economic shutdown to slow the spread, but a new poll suggests Americans have remarkably little interest in big changes to health care as a result of the pandemic. People are still more likely to prefer the private sector than the government on driving innovation in health care, improving quality and, by a narrower margin, providing coverage, according to the survey by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (Swanson and Alonso-Zaldivar, 6/8)

The Hill: Amid Pandemic, Majority Of US Prefers Private Sector Lead The Way In Health Care: Poll

A majority of Americans still trust the private sector to take the lead on innovation in the health care field over government efforts, according to a poll released Monday. The poll conducted by The Associated Press alongside the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 70 percent of Americans said they trusted the private sector to do a better job "driving innovation," compared to 28 percent who said the same for the public sector. (Bowden, 6/8)

NPR: Enrolling In A New Health Plan In A Recession Presents Challenges

Liz McLemore was laid off from her digital marketing job in early March and her health insurance coverage disappeared along with it. "I've always been a saver, so I wasn't as concerned about the monthly money coming in," says McLemore, who's 42 and lives in Inglewood, Calif. "But I really was concerned about the [health] insurance." (Simmons-Duffin, 6/9)

State House News Service: MassHealth Implements 90-Day Retroactivity

Residents who have applied for MassHealth coverage during the pandemic can now seek to have that coverage applied retroactively for up to 90 days to cover health services received as early as March 1. The change at MassHealth was made this month at part of a number of new flexibilities built into the state's Medicaid program to help those impact by COVID-19. Prior to this new retroactive policy, MassHealth only allowed for 10 days coverage prior to the date of applications. (Murphy, 6/8)

Modern Healthcare: N.Y. Insurers Request Nearly 12% Increase In Premiums

New York insurers selling plans to individuals asked the state to raise rates by a weighted average of 11.7% with some citing COVID-19 as necessitating higher premiums in 2021. Oscar sought the largest premium increase on average in the individual market at 19.1%, the state Department of Financial Services said Friday. The plans are available through the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace for people who don't have insurance through their employers. (LaMantia, 6/8)

The Associated Press: Medicaid Rolls Swell In New Mexico Amid Economic Turmoil

Enrollment is rising in Medicaid health care as the coronavirus pandemic reverberates through the economy. The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance says enrollment in the federally subsidized health care program increased by nearly 10,000 people during the month of May to 853,251 as of June 1. Agency Program Manager Colin Bailllio says enrollment in February stood at 830,165. (6/9)

Modern Healthcare: CMS To Use 'Glide Path' When Removing COVID-19 Waivers

CMS will likely implement a "glide path" when removing temporary waivers put into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than a hard stop, according to a principal deputy administrator at the agency. "Exactly how that glide path plays out is still to be determined … in conjunction with the White House and the administration," said Kim Brandt, principal deputy administrator for policy and operations at CMS, during a webinar hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society on Monday. (Cohen, 6/8)

Modern Healthcare: As Physician Offices Reopen With Changes, Patient Visits Ramp Up

Physicians in metro Detroit are recalling hundreds of furloughed staff, reopening shuttered offices, ordering deep cleaning, scheduling delayed appointments and hoping the expected fall surge of COVID-19 cases is mild and doesn't lead to another partial shutdown. Dr. David Mayo, an orthopedic surgeon with Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons PLLC in Southfield, said the 30-surgeon practice is moving to fully reopen its six offices. He said the practice, which is down about 16% of normal volume — including telemedicine — will increase in-office visits as patients feel more comfortable scheduling appointments. (Greene, 6/8)

Kaiser Health News: When A Doctor No Longer Accepts Medicare, Patients Left Holding The Bag

Pneumonia. Heart problems. High cholesterol. Betsy Carrier, 71, and her husband, Don Resnikoff, 79, relied on their primary care doctor in Montgomery County, Maryland, for help managing their ailments. But after seven years, the couple was surprised when the doctor informed them she was opting out of Medicare, the couple’s insurer.“It’s a serious loss,” Resnikoff said of their doctor. (Heredia Rodriguez, 6/9)

