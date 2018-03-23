Americans Think Pharma Has More Clout In Washington Than NRA Or Wall Street

A poll finds that while Americans are concerned about drug prices, many don't have confidence that the current administration will be able to fix high prices.

Stat: Most Americans Believe Pharma Has More Sway In Washington Than The NRA Or Wall Street

Most Americans believe the pharmaceutical industry has too much influence in Washington and wields more clout in the nation’s capital than Wall Street or the National Rifle Association, a new poll finds. Specifically, 72 percent say drug makers hold sway over Washington, compared with 69 percent who believe Wall Street is too influential and 52 percent who report that the NRA has too much pull. Health insurers clocked in at 66 percent. Only large corporations ranked higher, at 76 percent, according to the poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Silverman, 3/23)

Kaiser Health News: Poll: Americans Aghast Over Drug Costs But Aren’t Holding Their Breath For A Fix

Drug prices are among the few areas of health policy where Americans seem to find consensus. Eighty percent of people said they think drug prices are too high, and both Democrats (65 percent) and Republicans (74 percent) agreed the industry has too much sway over lawmakers. (Bluth, 3/23)

