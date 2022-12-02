Amgen Releases Data Showing Early-Stage Drug Can Combat Obesity
Amgen says early trial data show that its drug can bring about significant weight loss in patients with obesity, and the drug requires less frequent dosing than current treatments. In other news, a headset device from Cognito Therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's disease will enter human trials.
Stat:
With Early Data And New Angle, Amgen Enters Obesity Drug Race
Amgen released detailed data on Thursday suggesting an early-stage drug can induce significant weight loss in patients with obesity, with less frequent dosing than current treatments but a safety profile that remains unclear. (Mast, 12/1)
On Alzheimer's disease —
The Boston Globe:
Startup’s Headset To Treat Alzheimer’s Will Undergo Wide Trial With Patients
Cognito Therapeutics became the latest company to secure a large-scale trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Unlike most other remedies in development today, this one involves a device rather than medicine. The late-stage trial will enroll around 500 US participants. They will wear a headset for an hour a day for a year. (McBride, 12/1)
Stat:
Alzheimer’s Researchers Try Out An Unfamiliar Sensation: Optimism
Scientific meetings about Alzheimer’s disease can be funereal affairs, with researchers from around the world gathering in hopes that the latest in a long line of negative clinical trials might light the path to a long-awaited success. This year was different. (Wosen and Garde, 12/2)
In other pharmaceutical industry news —
Stat:
Gilead Wins Key Battle With CDC Over Patents For Truvada HIV Pill
Gilead Sciences won a key round in its battle with the U.S. government over allegations that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breached several contracts and “secretly” obtained patents stemming from research that led to the groundbreaking Truvada pill for preventing HIV. (Silverman, 12/1)
Stat:
Troubled Recall Of Philips CPAP Machines Shows Flaws In Oversight
The ongoing recall of millions of breathing devices made by Philips has been botched and belabored at nearly every turn: It took more than a decade after users first reported the soundproofing foam in their CPAP and BPAP machines breaking down for Philips to issue a recall. (Trang, 12/1)
The Boston Globe:
Somerville And Seattle Scientists Use A.I. To Design Proteins From Scratch
Proteins help people move, digest food, and fight infections — to name a few of their numerous functions. They’re also the basis of a nearly $300 billion drug industry for treating cancer, immune diseases, and other conditions. Most of these therapies are only slightly altered versions of natural proteins. And for some scientists, nature is too limiting. (Cross, 12/1)
KHN:
The Business Of Clinical Trials Is Booming. Private Equity Has Taken Notice
After finding success investing in the more obviously lucrative corners of American medicine — like surgery centers and dermatology practices — private equity firms have moved aggressively into the industry’s more hidden niches: They are pouring billions into the business of clinical drug trials. To bring a new drug to market, the FDA requires pharmaceutical firms to perform extensive studies to demonstrate safety and efficacy, which are often expensive and time-consuming to conduct to the agency’s specifications. Getting a drug to market a few months sooner and for less expense than usual can translate into millions in profit for the manufacturer. (Pradhan, 12/2)