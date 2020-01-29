Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a 2020 hopeful, would fully fund the CDC's pandemic prevention and response programs with her plan. The proposal comes amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press: Warren Offers Infectious-Disease Plan Amid China Outbreak Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral illness spreads in China. The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan that includes fully funding the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic prevention and response programs. (Weissert, 1/28)

The Hill: Warren Releases Plan For Preventing, Containing Infectious Diseases

Experts note that public health funding has been lagging for years, putting the U.S. at risk for an epidemic. "Diseases like Ebola virus, Zika virus and most recently, coronavirus demonstrate the real threat that outbreaks pose to our health and security," Warren's campaign wrote in her plan. "The United States can be a leader in combatting these problems. But to do so, we must invest at home to ensure our public health agencies, hospitals, and health care providers are ready to jump into action when outbreaks strike." (Hellmann, 1/28)