Among Surgery’s Potential Complications For Older Patients: Cognitive Losses

The Washington Post reports on this condition, which is known as post-operative cognitive decline. Though symptoms present in many ways, patients who experience it often face memory problems, difficulty multitasking, learning new things and setting priorities. Also in the news, the New York Times offers some tips on how to age well and stay at home.

The Washington Post: Surgery Can Cause Cognitive Losses In Some Seniors

Two years ago, Daniel Cole’s 85-year-old father had heart bypass surgery. He hasn’t been quite the same since. “He forgets things and will ask you the same thing several times,” said Cole, a professor of clinical anesthesiology at UCLA and a past president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. ... His father probably has post­operative cognitive dysfunction (POCD) — a little-known condition that affects a substantial number of older adults after surgery, Cole said. (Graham, 5/19)

The New York Times: How To Age Well And Stay In Your Home

What will it take to age well in place, in the surroundings we’ve long cherished that bring us physical, social and emotional comfort? What adaptations are needed to assure our safety and comfort and relieve our children’s legitimate concerns for our welfare? Of course, aging in place is not for everyone. Some seniors may prefer to leave the dwelling long shared with a now-gone partner. Some may want the security of knowing that physical and medical assistance is but a bell-ring away. Others may simply be fed up with having to care for a home. (Brody, 5/21)

