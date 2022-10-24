Amoxicillin In Short Supply Due To ‘Significant Demand’
Doctors are also running short of helium for MRI machines as the nonrenewable element becomes scarcer around the world. Meanwhile, doctors have suggestions for those who are having trouble filling their Adderall prescriptions.
Bloomberg:
Amoxicillin, Common Antibiotic To Treat Infections In Children, In Short Supply In US
Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic amoxicillin, commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children, are reporting supply constraints in the US. (Swetlitz and John Milton, 10/21)
NBC News:
Helium Shortage: Doctors Are Worried That Running Out Of The Element Could Threaten MRIs
Strange as it sounds, the lighter-than-air element that gives balloons their buoyancy also powers the vital medical diagnostic machines. An MRI can’t function without some 2,000 liters of ultra-cold liquid helium keeping its magnets cool enough to work. But helium — a nonrenewable element found deep within the Earth’s crust — is running low, leaving hospitals wondering how to plan for a future with a much scarcer supply. (Hopkins, 10/22)
The Washington Post:
Doctors' Advice On Renewing Adderall Prescriptions Amid The Shortage
If you’re having trouble renewing your Adderall prescription, experts say you should work with your health-care provider to shop around at nearby pharmacies or discuss rewriting your prescription to a version of the medication that isn’t in such high demand. (Amenabar, 10/21)