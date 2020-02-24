An Alzheimer’s Treatment Seems Like White Whale Of Health Field. But Some Say We’re Further Along Than We Think.

Some experts say the groundwork is now, finally, being laid for future therapies. New approaches are being explored, and awareness of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia has reached critical mass. “We now have momentum unlike we’ve ever had in this field before,” said Harry Johns, the CEO of the Alzheimer's Association.

Stat: Alzheimer’s Group Sees Signs Of Progress Against A Grim Disease. Is It Real?

In 1979, a man named Jerome Stone, frustrated with the lack of options and information about Alzheimer’s disease following his wife’s diagnosis, brought together experts and families affected by dementia to launch the Alzheimer’s Association. One of their goals: find a cure for the disease.Forty years later, an estimated 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, with a new person developing the condition about every minute of every day. There is still no treatment that slows progression of the disease, let alone stops or reverses it. (Joseph, 2/24)

In other news on aging and dementia —

The August Chronicle: Study: Belly Fat Increases Brain Inflammation, Risk For Alzheimer’s

Carrying around a lot of belly fat could not only create short term health problems but also put you at risk for dementia or Alzheimer’s disease as the fat itself creates inflammation in the brain... It turns out there is a connection between that extra fat and how the brain functions. Obesity seems to trigger inflammation in the brain that can affect cognitive function, according to research at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. (Corwin, 2/22)

PBS NewsHour: Dementia Day Care Center Helps Families Cope With Caregiving

Millions of senior citizens in America are living with dementia, with the heavy burden of caregiving often left to family members. But a new adult day care center for those with dementia, called Town Square, may serve as a model for helping families cope with the costs and stresses that can come along with caregiving. (Murthy and Martelli, 2/23)

