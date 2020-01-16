An Emotional Day In Maryland’s State Legislature As 3 Gun Hearings Draw Advocates From Both Sides Of Debate

The Maryland bills address background checks, buy-back programs, and restrictions on AM-15 rifles. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in Virginia ahead of a pro-gun rally at the Capitol.

The Baltimore Sun: Dozens Come To Annapolis For Hearing On Bill Proposing Background Checks For Rifle, Shotgun Transfers

Dozens of Marylanders of differing perspectives on gun rights turned up at the State House as three gun-related bills were heard by three separate committees Wednesday afternoon. One would create a fund for the state to buy back legally possessed assault weapons, another would classify .223 and .300 caliber AM-15 rifles as “regulated firearms,” effectively prohibiting them, and the third bill would require background checks for the private transfer of rifles and shotguns, also called long guns. (Sanchez, 1/15)

CBS News: Lobby Day Richmond: Virginia Governor Declares State Of Emergency In Advance Of Capitol Pro-Gun Demonstration

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia from January 17-21, amid plans by pro-gun groups to hold a rally at the Capitol on January 20. Northam said law enforcement officials have identified "credible threats of violence surrounding the event," including white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia members to attend. The measure will temporarily ban guns from the Capitol grounds in Richmond. (Linton, 1/15)

