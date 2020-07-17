An Enormous Vaccine Contract Is Scrutinized
The latest science and research news includes: A $1.6 billion government contract to a vaccine developer explained (Bill Gates figures in the tale); and a new approach to give people temporary immunity from COVID.
The New York Times:
How Novavax Won $1.6 Billion To Make A Coronavirus Vaccine
Novavax just received the Trump administration’s largest vaccine contract--$1.6 billion. In the Maryland company’s 33-year history, it has never brought a vaccine to market. How that happened. (Thomas and Twohey, 7/16)
Boston Globe:
Scores Of Academics Call For ‘Human Challenge’ Trials Of Coronavirus Vaccine
Scores of academics and prominent figures, including several Nobel laureates from Massachusetts, have signed an open letter calling for consideration of human challenge trials of coronavirus vaccines, saying such trials might be able to speed up development of the shots desperately needed to stop the pandemic. The letter, addressed to National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, urged the US government, its allies, the World Health Organization, and international funders “to undertake immediate preparations for human challenge trials” that “can greatly accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.” (Finucane, 7/16)
Boston Globe:
Waltham Startup Focuses On Engineering Antibodies As A Bridge To COVID-19 Vaccine
At least 163 potential vaccines have been developed for COVID-19, including about two dozen now in clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization. When one will be approved, however, remains uncertain. Now, a number of drug companies are trying another approach: bioengineered antibodies that could be injected into people to give them temporary immunity and serve as a bridge to a longer-lasting vaccine. (Saltzman, 7/16)