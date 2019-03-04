An Epidemic Of Nursing Home Closures In Rural Areas Leaves Vulnerable Residents With Few Options

More than 440 rural nursing homes have closed or merged over the last decade, and instead of being able to find new care in their homes and communities, many residents end up at different nursing homes far from their families.

The New York Times: Nursing Homes Are Closing Across Rural America, Scattering Residents

Harold Labrensz spent much of his 89-year life farming and ranching the rolling Dakota plains along the Missouri River. His family figured he would die there, too. But late last year, the nursing home in Mobridge, S.D., that cared for Mr. Labrensz announced that it was shutting down after a rocky history of corporate buyouts, unpaid bills and financial ruin. It had become one of the many nursing homes across the country that have gone out of business in recent years as beds go empty, money troubles mount and more Americans seek to age in their own homes. (Healy, 3/4)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Last Of 105 Patients Were Moved To New Homes On Thursday

Wellspring of Milwaukee, a nursing home and rehabilitation center, moved the last of its roughly 105 residents on Thursday after a chaotic day and week set off when its bank account was frozen. The nursing home’s last day included police responding to angry former employees, who believed they would not get paid, gathering in the parking lot and a threat against the nursing home’s executive director. (Boulton, 3/1)

In other news —

The Associated Press: Paper: $600,000 Fine Imposed On Nursing Home After Outbreak

A newspaper reports that federal authorities have imposed a $600,000 fine on a New Jersey nursing home following a viral outbreak that killed 11 children. The North Jersey Record reports that the penalty stems from state and federal inspections at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation during last fall's outbreak. (3/2)

