An Exercise Pill? Scientists Trying To ‘Game The System’ For Those With Limited Physical Options

Researchers are working to create a pill that could trigger the body into mimicking the positive effects of working out to help benefit post-op patients, those with muscle-related diseases and others.

Not everyone can exercise. People with muscle-wasting diseases and movement disorders, the frail, the very obese and post-surgical patients are among those who face a significant challenge when it comes to working out. This can be frustrating, considering the well-established benefits of exercise. But what if a drug could stimulate the body into producing some of the same effects of exercise — more endurance and weight control, for example — without the need to run a single step? Such a pill may be on the way. Several scientists are testing compounds that apparently can do this — and people wouldn’t even have to move at all to benefit. (Cimons, 3/4)

Meanwhile, a new multiple-sclerosis medication has been pulled from the market due to serious side effects —

Drugmakers Biogen Inc. and AbbVie Inc. said Friday they are pulling their new multiple-sclerosis treatment Zinbryta from all global markets after several European patients suffered serious inflammatory brain disorders. The European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs in the European Union, said Friday it started an “urgent review” of the drug because eight MS patients experienced encephalitis and other brain inflammations after taking the injected drug. Seven were in Germany and one was in Spain. (Loftus, 3/2)

“Biogen believes the voluntary worldwide withdrawal of Zinbryta, a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis, is in the best interest of patients,” said Dr. Alfred Sandrock, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Biogen, which is Massachusetts’ largest biotechnology company. (Saltzman, 3/2)

