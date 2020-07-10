An Ominous Sign: Big 10 Cancels This Fall’s Non-Conference Games
The plan to scale back the conference's athletic schedule will affect football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. It will only be put into action if public health officials advise playing sports at all, as concerns grow regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
AP:
Big Ten Scraps Nonconference Football Games Due To Pandemic
The conference cited medical advice in making its decision and added ominously that the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said it was “much easier if we’re just working with our Big Ten institutions” in terms of things like scheduling and traveling. (Zenor, 7/10)
The New York Times:
Big Ten Will Play Fall Sports Only Within Conference, If At All
The Wall Street Journal:
College Football Season In Jeopardy As Big Ten Begins Canceling Games
“We are focused on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way based on the best advice of our medical experts,” said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Thursday. He also allowed for the possibility of not playing at all this fall, saying: “It’s important to get across that we’re also prepared not to play should the circumstances dictate. We’re taking this one step at a time.” (Higgins and Bachman, 7/9)
Also —
AP:
The Latest: California CCAA Moving All Sports To The Spring
The California Community College Athletic Association is moving all sports, even football, to the spring. The decision announced Thursday was one of three potential scenarios approved by the CCCAA Board of Directors last month. (7/10)
CNN:
As Fewer Kids Played Football, Hospitals Saw A Big Drop In ER Visits
The rate of kids sports and recreation-related emergency room visits for traumatic brain injuries declined 32% from 2012 to 2018, after more than a decade of increasing rates, a new study finds. The decline seems to be largely related to the decreasing number of kids playing tackle football and the increase in the additional contact limitations put on the game. (Christensen, 7/9)