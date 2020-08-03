And In Pan-Global Pandemic News . . .

Singapore makes visitors wear electronic tracking tags, Berliners wants to party and the minks in Spain get coronavirus and scientists study why. Other news, too, from around the globe.

Reuters: Singapore To Make Travellers Wear Electronic Tags To Enforce Quarantine

Singapore will make some incoming travellers wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure that they comply with coronavirus quarantines as the city-state gradually reopens its borders, authorities said on Monday. From August 11, the devices will be given to incoming travellers, including citizens and residents, from a select group of countries who will be allowed to isolate at home rather than at a state-appointed facility. (8/3)

The Washington Post: Thousands In Berlin Protest Coronavirus Restrictions In ‘Freedom Day’ March As Cases Continue To Rise

Thousands of largely mask-less demonstrators marched through central Berlin on Saturday chanting “We are free people” to the beat of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in a coronavirus restrictions protest that was also riddled with virus-related conspiracy theories. The demonstration took place despite recent warnings from German health officials about a new rise in infections. (Morris and Berger, 8/1)

AP: Scientists Study Coronavirus Outbreaks Among Minks In Europe

Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people. In the meantime, authorities have killed more than 1 million minks at breeding farms in both countries as a precaution. The outbreaks among the minks on farms in the Netherlands and Spain likely started with infected workers, although officials aren’t certain. (Parra and Corder, 8/2)

Reuters: Kosovo Prime Minister Says He Has COVID-19

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks. “I don’t have symptoms expect a very mild cough,” Hoti said on his Facebook page. Hoti’s government has faced criticism for not doing enough to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the small Balkan country reporting a sharp increase in cases in the past few days — including 13 deaths on Sunday. (8/2)

AP: Italian Island Runs Out Of Room To Quarantine New Migrants

About 250 Tunisian migrants in several small boats have reached a tiny Italian island that has run out of room to quarantine them as required by Italy’s anti-coronavirus measures, local officials said Saturday. The Sicilian newspaper Giornale di Sicilia quoted Lampedusa Mayor Toto’ Martello as saying the island can’t wait until the government sends a chartered ferry where the migrants can be held for 14 days to fulfill the country’s quarantine requirement. (D'Emilio, 8/1)

Reuters: Runners Told To Observe Social Distancing In Moscow Half-Marathon

More than 9,500 runners competing in Moscow’s annual half-marathon on Sunday wore masks and gloves in the starting area, had their temperature checked and were told to observe social distancing rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 21.1-km race had been postponed from May, when the Russian capital was in lockdown because of the new coronavirus. (8/2)

And more nations tighten lockdowns —

Reuters: Ireland Considering Additional Measures To Limit Non-Essential Travel, Minister Says

Ireland is considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday. Ireland already advises against all non-essential international travel and requires people arriving from all but 15 countries to self-isolate for 14 days, but it does not require COVID-19 tests from visitors and has not banned flights from any country. (8/2)

AP: Britain Delays Easing Of Lockdown As Virus Spread Speeds Up

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put some of the country’s next steps out of lockdown on hold Friday with just a few hours’ notice, saying the number of new coronavirus cases was on the rise for the first time since May. The government’s top medical adviser warned that it was impossible to fully reopen society without the virus running out of control. (Kirka and Lawless, 7/31)

Reuters: Switzerland Should Tighten Coronavirus Restrictions Again, Government Advisor Says

Switzerland should tighten restrictions to curb the coronavirus again following a recent spike in cases, in order to prevent the need for much harsher lockdown measures in future, the new head of the country’s coronavirus taskforce said. Switzerland has seen the number of new cases of COVID-19 surge to more than 200 a day recently after an average of 35 per day in June. Martin Ackermann, who heads the body that provides scientific advice to the Swiss government, said the country was on the brink of a big increase in infections and had little room to maneuver. (8/2)

AP: France Starts Testing Travelers From 16 Nations For Virus

Travelers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely now must undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last month that the tests would be required starting Aug. 1 for passengers France is allowing in from a list of approved countries unless they present proof of a negative test done within 72 hours of their departure. (8/1)

Reuters: Australia's Victoria Declares Disaster, Sets Curfew To Curb COVID-19

Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria declared a state of disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city already under a reimposed six-week stay-home order, has struggled to rein in the disease, with record numbers of infections of the new coronavirus reported last week. (Kelly, 8/1)

