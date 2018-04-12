Another Jury Finds Fault With Johnson & Johnson Over Baby Powder Product

This time, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $80 million in damages on charges the company hid that its products were tainted by asbestos.

Bloomberg: Asbestos In Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Millions

Johnson & Johnson and a talc-mining company were ordered by jurors to pay $80 million in punitive damages for hiding that their products, including J&J’s iconic baby powder, had been tainted by asbestos and posed a cancer risk. The New Jersey jury’s award brings to a total of $117 million that J&J and a unit of Imerys SA must pay investment banker Stephen Lanzo III over his claims the companies’ asbestos-laced talc products caused his cancer in what may be a precedent-setting case for U.S. talc litigation. (Feeley and Fisk, 4/11)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Baby Powder Nets Banker With Cancer An $80M Verdict

The jury’s decision was the first to find that the health-care company’s baby powder led to a mesothelioma diagnosis and the first talcum powder case to involve a male plaintiff. More than 6,600 women have filed suit claiming the firm’s product caused them to contract ovarian cancer. (Wood, 4/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription