While the economic damage of the COVID epidemic grows, the debate has resumed whether the country would be better off financially if it went on a brief, but intense, lockdown.

The Washington Post: Some Experts Calling For Total Shutdown, As Coronavirus Threat Rises Across U.S.

The coronavirus is spreading at dangerous levels across much of the United States, and public health experts are demanding a dramatic reset in the national response, one that recognizes that the crisis is intensifying and that current piecemeal strategies aren’t working. This is a new phase of the pandemic, one no longer built around local or regional clusters and hot spots. It comes at an unnerving moment in which the economy suffered its worst collapse since the Great Depression, schools are rapidly canceling plans for in-person instruction and Congress has failed to pass a new emergency relief package. President Trump continues to promote fringe science, the daily death toll keeps climbing and the human cost of the virus in America has just passed 150,000 lives. (Achenbach, Weiner and Janes, 8/1)

The Hill: Trump Economist Calls For 'No More Lockdowns,' 'No More Shutting Down Businesses' Amid Coronavirus Surge

Economist Stephen Moore on Sunday called for “no more lockdowns” and “no more shutting down businesses” as many states across the country experience a surge in coronavirus cases. “We are seeing a recovery,” Moore, a staunch ally of President Trump, told radio host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM. Moore added that said economic recovery is happening but “not quite as rapidly as I would like.” (Moreno, 8/2)

Reuters: Fed's Kashkari Suggests 4-6 Week Shutdown; Says U.S. Congress Can Spend Big On Coronavirus Relief

The U.S. economy could benefit if the nation were to “lock down really hard” for four to six weeks, a top Federal Reserve official said on Sunday, adding that Congress can well afford large sums for coronavirus relief efforts. The economy, which in the second quarter suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression, would be able to mount a robust recovery, but only if the virus were brought under control, Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” (8/2)

Detroit Free Press: Stimulus Helps Formerly Incarcerated Detroiters During COVID-19

Nonprofits that help individuals re-enter society after incarceration are providing up to $2,250 to hundreds of Detroiters who need assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. The Center for Employment Opportunities, a national nonprofit with an office in Detroit, is spearheading the Returning Citizens Stimulus for formerly incarcerated people and others involved with the criminal justice system who are either unemployed or underemployed. (Jackson, 7/31)

The Washington Post: D.C. Department Of Employment Services Delays Put Coronavirus Unemployed Close To Financial Ruin

He had five days to move out of the house in Brightwood Park, and now Daniel Vought stood looking at the plastic crates stacked in the living room holding his things. T-shirts. Power cords. Pokémon cards and stuffed animals. His beloved guitar — a Gibson Explorer electric — still hung on the wall. He figured it would be safer staying behind. A new housemate was coming, one who could actually pay $800 a month for the room Vought, 30, had lived in rent-free since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Georgetown bar where he worked. (Swenson, 8/1)

Politico: The Pandemic Is Eating Away At The Illicit Marijuana Market

The legal marijuana industry has spent years battling illegal sellers who have eaten away at its market share and undercut its prices. But the coronavirus has proven to be a boon for legal pot shops, as customers fear the risks associated with inhaling questionable products and are nervous about letting sellers into their homes. (Demko and Nieves, 8/2)

Politico: Coronavirus’ Lost Generation

After a months-long search, Alessandro Margiotta had finally landed a job as a warehouse worker. The contract was only for six months, but it was better than nothing, he reasoned. Like many other young Italians, he hoped the temporary gig would turn into something more long term. Then the coronavirus pandemic came along and wiped out those hopes. (Privitera, 7/31)

