Another Medical Supply Shortage: Tracheostomy Tubes

The shortage is most likely to affect pediatric patients because there are few alternatives, the FDA warns. Other pharmaceutical news is on anesthesia, nonaddictive painkillers, drones that carry defibrillators, a $12 billion opioid settlement, and more.

Becker's Hospital Review: FDA Warns Of Tracheostomy Tube Shortage

There is a national shortage of tracheostomy tubes ... and the dearth is more likely to affect pediatric patients because there are few alternative products, the FDA said Oct. 31. ... The FDA tapped HHS' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to help manufacturers secure more raw materials and boost the product's supply. (Twenter, 11/1)

The FDA has recommended reusing the tubes — Reuse Tracheostomy Tubes or Switch to Appropriate Alternatives During Shortage: FDA Safety Communication

In other pharmaceutical news —

NPR: Does Beta-Amyloid Cause Alzheimer's, Or Is Something Else To Blame?

Scientists are launching a study designed to make or break the hypothesis that Alzheimer's is caused by a sticky substance called beta-amyloid. The study will give an experimental anti-amyloid drug to people as young as 18 who have gene mutations that often cause Alzheimer's to appear in their 30s or 40s. (Hamilton, 11/1)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Drones Carrying Defibrillators Could Aid In Heart Emergencies

Autonomous flying drones could deliver life-saving defibrillators to people experiencing cardiac arrest, says a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor who’s been involved in the research. (Barrett, 10/31)

Axios: Experts: Anesthesia Use Disparities Could Negatively Impact Black Maternal Health

New research showing racial disparities in regional anesthesia use has major implications for Black women — especially in pregnancy and childbirth, medical experts and reproductive health advocates tell Axios. (Chen, 11/1)

Reuters: Walmart Escapes Class Action Over 'Non-Drowsy' Cough Syrup Claim

Walmart Inc has escaped a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of falsely marketing store-brand cough syrup as "non-drowsy." U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan ruled Friday that plaintiff Aileen Goldstein's claims for economic damages were blocked by federal drug law, and that she had no standing to ask for a court order against Walmart's marketing because she was not likely to be injured by it in the future. (Pierson, 10/31)

In updates on the opioid crisis —

CNN: Opioid Settlement: CVS, Walgreens And Walmart Reach A Tentative $12 Billion Deal

Three major retailers – CVS, Walgreens and Walmart – have tentatively agreed to pay at least $12 billion to settle a number of lawsuits brought by states and local governments alleging the retailers mishandled prescriptions of opioid painkillers, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. (Nottingham, 11/2)

Bloomberg: Nonaddictive Painkiller Development Sees Promise From Vertex

When it comes to alleviating pain, nothing beats opioids, which have been used for thousands of years to replace discomfort with euphoria. Users can easily get hooked, however, particularly with lab-made versions such as fentanyl. (Peebles, 11/1)

