‘Another Trap’: Deadly Inflammatory Syndrome More Likely To Impact Black American Children
The depredations of the novel coronavirus, police brutality, economic inequality and institutional racism blended together at the funeral for the pandemic's youngest victim in the D.C. area, the Washington Post reports -- a region where black Americans comprise nearly 76% of COVID deaths. In other news on children's health and COVID-19, France reports more than 100 cases and doctors look for ways to understand and treat it, as well.
The Washington Post:
Black Children Are Being Disproportionately Impacted By A Deadly Inflammatory Syndrome Linked To Covid-19.
Dar’Yana Dyson’s memorial service was set up as a block party. It stretched from the dilapidated yellow monkey bars where the 15-year-old high school sophomore played not too long ago, through the parking lot, all the way to the other end of the O’Donnell Heights public housing complex. Rap music played as relatives in face masks fired up barbecue grills for the crowd. (Cha, 6/6)
CIDRAP:
Studies Yield Clearer Picture Of Rare COVID-Linked Syndrome In Kids
In a rapid communication published yesterday in Eurosurveillance, French researchers report 108 confirmed, probable, or possible cases of a rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome reported around the world in children with COVID-19. And a separate small prospective observational study published this week in BMJ suggests that the syndrome, called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome temporally associated with COVID-19 (PIMS), is most common in those of African ancestry. (Van Beusekom, 6/5)
NPR:
Doctors Race To Understand MIS-C, A Rare New Condition Affecting Kids
The first sign that something was wrong came with stomach pains. It was April 30, and 9-year-old Kyree McBride wasn't feeling well. His mother, Tammie Hairston, thought it might have been something that he ate. But soon, young McBride was battling a 102-degree fever. Worried he may have contracted the coronavirus, Hairston took her son to the hospital. "It was a quick in and out of the emergency room," she said. Doctors told her to take him home and monitor him. (Breslow and Garcia-Navarro, 6/7)