Another Vaping-Related Lung Disease Highlights The Unknown Dangers Of E-Cigarettes

The Canadian teen's condition is in line with "popcorn lung" — named for factory workers who developed lung disease after breathing in heated flavouring — rather than the sticky lungs that have been seen with the EVALI cases, which are continuing to climb. In other news on the crisis: bans, Juul's shrinking business, anti-vaping campaigns in the states and more.

The Washington Post: Canadian Teen May Have Suffered Popcorn Lung After Months Of E-Cigarette Use

A Canadian teenager who used e-cigarettes developed a near-fatal lung condition that does not resemble the vaping-related illnesses that have swept the United States. Doctors say the 17-year-old boy’s case looks more like “popcorn lung,” an injury once seen in factory workers who breathed in a chemical used to create a butter flavor. The previously healthy teen, whose case was reported Wednesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, had been vaping flavored e-cigarettes “intensively,” adding THC — the main component in marijuana — to his devices. After months of daily use, he was admitted to a London, Ontario, hospital with a fever, persistent cough and difficulty breathing. (Shammas, 11/21)

CBC News: Ontario Teen's Vaping Injury Consistent With 'Popcorn Lung,' Study Suggests

Medically known as bronchiolitis obliterans, popcorn lung is linked to diacetyl, a chemical that provides a buttery or caramel-like flavour. Although it's safe to eat, it is dangerous to inhale. The case emerged months ago, when the previously healthy 17-year-old turned up at the emergency room of a London, Ont., hospital with a severe cough, shortness of breath and a fever. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and sent home with antibiotics, but returned five days later with worsening breathing difficulties, fatigue and nausea. (11/21)

The Associated Press: Vape Debate: Are E-Cigarettes Wiping Out Teen Smoking?

In almost any other year it would be hailed as a public health victory: The smoking rate among U.S. high schoolers took its biggest hit ever this year, federal figures show, falling to a new low. Instead the milestone was relegated to a lone figure at the bottom of a government press release and went unremarked by anti-tobacco groups that have spent decades working to stamp out youth smoking. (Perrone, 11/21)

Reuters: U.S. Vaping-Related Deaths Rise To 47, Cases Of Illness To 2,290

U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 2,290 confirmed and probable cases and 5 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 47 so far this year. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 2,172 cases and 42 deaths from the illness. (11/21)

CNN: Vaping Lung Injury Cases Rise To 2,290, CDC Says

Meanwhile, according to the White House, President Donald Trump has scheduled a meeting for Friday related to a separate issue around e-cigarettes: the rise in youth use and how e-cigarettes should be regulated. "President Trump will hear from outside stake holders on the issue of youth usage of e-cigarettes and the government's role in regulation," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN in a statement. (Erdman, 11/21)

The New York Times: After Deaths, Ban On Flavored Vapes To Be Passed By New York City

The New York City Council — in spite of a determined lobbying effort by the vaping industry — agreed on Thursday to ban flavored e-cigarettes amid heightened concerns about the use of such products. The ban, which would cover all flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquid vaping products, including ones that are menthol flavored, would make New York City the most populous jurisdiction in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes. At least 30 members of the 51-member City Council have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation. (Mays and Goodman, 11/21)

The San Francisco Chronicle: Juul, Shrinking And Under Fire, May Sell SF Office Tower It Just Bought

Juul is considering selling the San Francisco office tower it bought just five months ago for nearly $400 million. (Ho and Li, 11/21)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Launches Anti-Vaping Campaign

Dartmouth Hitchcock Health is reaching out to teens and families as part of its new anti-vaping campaign. The campaign, called No Safe Vape, focuses on presenting facts about the dangers of vaping to kids and their families. It also aims to provide local and national resources people can access. Brian O’Sullivan is a pediatric pulmonologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock. (Allee, 11/21)

The Hill: Massachusetts Lawmakers Pass Flavored Tobacco, Vaping Products Ban

Massachusetts lawmakers passed legislation Thursday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products as well as menthol cigarettes. In addition to the ban, the bill would introduce a 75 percent excise tax on remaining vaping products and would force health care providers to pay for tobacco cessation counseling, according to The Associated Press. (Johnson, 11/21)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Board Of Regents Could Ban The Use And Sale Of E-Cigarettes

The Arizona Board of Regents is considering a ban on vaping and the sale of vaping devices on public university campuses and other university-owned properties across the state. The proposal comes amid mounting scrutiny of vaping, which has grown in popularity among young people despite health concerns about nicotine addiction and a wave of recent illnesses linked to black market THC vaping products. (Oxford, 11/21)

