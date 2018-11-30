Anti-Abortion Groups Gear Up To Switch Tactics Now That Democrats Are Taking The Reins In The House

A major goal for the movement was defunding Planned Parenthood through efforts pushed in the House. But the lower chamber is no longer a reliable ally for the groups, so they're setting their sights on the White House instead.

The Associated Press: Abortion Foes Seek Trump's Help To Offset Midterm Setback

Anti-abortion leaders are seeking help from the Trump administration as they shift their political strategies now that the U.S. House will be controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights. Under Republican control, the House tried repeatedly, though unsuccessfully, to halt federal funding for Planned Parenthood, and it passed a bill that would have banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The Democratic-led House that takes office in January is likely to push legislation that would expand access to abortion, even if such measures die in the GOP-controlled Senate. (11/29)

In other news —

The Detroit News: Senate GOP Extends Abortion Prescription Restriction

Michigan’s Republican-led Senate approved legislation Thursday that would permanently ban doctors from prescribing abortion medication over an internet web camera or streaming video service. The upper chamber voted 24-12 to extend a "telemedicine" ban enacted as part of a 2012 GOP abortion law that was set to expire at the end of the year. (Oosting, 11/29)

