Dr. Anthony Fauci has faded from public view as the White House shifts its messaging toward reopening, but the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is still speaking out about his concerns for the country. Meanwhile, in other administration news, The Wall Street Journal fact checks Vice President Mike Pence's claims about Project Airbridge.
CNN:
Anthony Fauci Warns Of 'Anti-Science Bias' Being A Problem In US
The White House coronavirus task force has been out of public view as President Donald Trump has shown an urgency to move past the pandemic, downplay recent surges in Covid cases in some states, and get Americans back to work. But the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been warning Americans about the risk of further spread of the virus. (Howard and Stracqualursi, 6/18)
The Hill:
Fauci Defends Coronavirus Lockdowns As Saving 'Millions Of Lives'
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Wednesday that lockdowns meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus saved “millions of lives” in an interview... "[I]f you look at the data, now that papers have come out literally two days ago, the fact that we shut down when we did and the rest of the world did, has saved hundreds of millions of infections and millions of lives," he [said]. (Budryk, 6/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pence Overstates Coronavirus Supplies Delivered By Administration’s ‘Airbridge’ Program
Vice President Mike Pence has overstated the amount of coronavirus-related medical equipment distributed by a Trump administration program on multiple occasions, according to public data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In an Opinion article published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Mr. Pence praised the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, and singled out Project Airbridge, a public-private partnership championed by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. (Ballhaus, 6/19)
And ProPublica looks at President Donald Trump's decision to cut ties with WHO —
ProPublica:
Inside The Trump Administration’s Decision To Leave The World Health Organization
Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise into his prepared text. “We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” he announced during a press conference in the Rose Garden. Most of the president’s top aides — and even some of his Cabinet secretaries — were blindsided. Just 11 days earlier, Trump had sent an ultimatum threatening to withdraw from the WHO if reforms were not enacted in 30 days. (Rotella, Bandler and Callahan, 6/20)