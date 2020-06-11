Antibody Drug Designed To Treat COVID-19 Specifically Could Be Ready By September
Eli Lilly officials say the therapies could beat a vaccine to widespread use as a COVID-19 treatment. Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says he is committed to expediting coronavirus treatments and products.
Reuters:
Exclusive: Lilly COVID-19 Treatment Could Be Authorized For Use As Soon As September - Chief Scientist
Eli Lilly and Co could have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 authorized for use as early as September if all goes well with either of two antibody therapies it is testing, its chief scientist told Reuters on Wednesday. Lilly is also doing preclinical studies of a third antibody treatment for the illness caused by the new coronavirus that could enter human clinical trials in the coming weeks, Chief Scientific Officer Daniel Skovronsky said in an interview. Lilly has already launched human trials with two of the experimental therapies. (O'Donnell and Erman, 6/10)
Reuters:
U.S. FDA Commissioner Says Agency Seeks Fast Review Of COVID-19 Products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is seeking to review treatments and tests for COVID-19 “as fast as we can” for emergency clearance, with the priority on those using high-level science, the agency’s commissioner said on Wednesday. The FDA aims to expedite products with the greatest chance of making it through the clinical trial process and eventually helping people, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. (Beasley, 6/10)