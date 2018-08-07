App Warns Those Recovering From Addiction When They’re In A Location That Could Trigger Relapse

It can also send a notification when the person is around an acquaintance that could make them vulnerable to using again. The app -- Hey, Charlie -- is part of a new trend of technology focusing on the social-network of a person in recovery. In other news from the opioid crisis: lawmakers are seeking documents from painkiller-makers as part of an ongoing investigation; a letter-writing campaign finds success in getting doctors to cut back on overprescribing; and more.

Stat: Can An App's Warnings To Avoid Triggers Prevent Opioid Addiction Relapses?

It’s from Hey,Charlie, an app — conceived at a 2016 Massachusetts Institute of Technology health hackathon — that aims to help people avoid environmental triggers that might threaten their recovery from an opioid addiction. The app, now being piloted by several treatment centers in Boston and Framingham, Mass., monitors a user’s contacts and location, and sends pop-up notifications to caution them about risky acquaintances or neighborhoods. (Farber, 8/7)

Stat: Congress Requests Sackler Deposition That Purdue Is Fighting To Keep Sealed

Among the documents House lawmakers requested last week from opioid painkiller manufacturers is a deposition of the former president of Purdue Pharma — Dr. Richard Sackler — which is also being sought by STAT through the courts in Kentucky. The letters, sent Thursday by a bipartisan group of members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to Purdue, Mallinckrodt, and Insys Therapeutics, ask for a broad range of documents related to the companies’ marketing strategies and what they knew about their drugs’ potential for abuse and when. But the letter to Purdue also specifies that the committee wants to see an unredacted copy of the deposition by Sackler, who is also a member of the family that owns the company. (Joseph, 8/6)

NPR: A Simple Letter Helped Curb Overprescribing Of Antipsychotics By Some Doctors

The antipsychotic drug Seroquel was approved by the FDA years ago to help people with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other serious mental illnesses. But too frequently the drug is also given to people who have Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. The problem with that? Seroquel can be deadly for dementia patients, according to the FDA. Now some researchers have conducted an experiment that convinced some of the general practice doctors who prescribe Seroquel most frequently to cut back. (Jaffe, 8/7)

Chicago Tribune: Chicago Limits Opioid Prescriptions For City Employees

The city of Chicago is asking major employers to follow its lead and limit coverage of prescription opioid painkillers to seven days at a time for many workers. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Monday that many city employees will now be limited to seven days worth of prescription opioid painkillers at a time, a move aimed at fighting opioid addiction in the city. (Schencker, 8/6)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Future Of Opioid Lawsuit Becomes An Issue In Ohio Attorney General's Race

Ohio's next attorney general will inherit its high-profile opioid lawsuit, and Democratic candidate Steve Dettelbach says he won't have a conflict of interest in prosecuting the case if elected. Dettelbach and BakerHostetler, where he's a partner and which represents a defendant in the case, told cleveland.com they have taken steps to wall-off the candidate from accessing case files and receiving compensation from the company. (Borchardt, 8/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription