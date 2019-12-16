Appeals Court Blocks Mississippi’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

Several states have been proposing strict abortion laws aimed at spurring the more conservative Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. News on women's health issues is from Ohio, as well.

The Associated Press: Mississippi 15-Week Abortion Ban Is Blocked By Appeals Court

A federal appeals court declared Friday that Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional, dealing a blow to those seeking to overturn the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled correctly when he blocked the Mississippi law from taking effect in 2018. (Wagster Pettus, 12/13)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Federal Appeals Court Agrees To Another Review Of Ohio’s Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will review a preliminary injunction from a U.S. District Court, which stopped a 2017 law that bans abortions in cases where a test shows the fetus likely has Down syndrome. In October, a three-judge panel for the 6th Circuit upheld the lower court’s decision, but Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the full court to take up the case. (Pelzer, 12/13)

