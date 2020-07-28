Appeals Court Rejects Bid To Block California Ban On ‘Pay-To-Delay’ Deals
California officials say the ban is necessary to prevent drug companies from thwarting competition and maintaining higher prices. In other news from the state: Legislators say they may offer extra jobless benefits if the federal government doesn't act in time; and how California's pandemic fight compares with New York's.
Stat:
Generic Group Fails Again To Block California Law That Bans Pay-To-Delay Deals
A federal appeals court denied a bid by a pharmaceutical industry trade group to block a closely watched California law that bans so-called pay-to-delay deals between drug makers, a contentious issue that has factored into the larger debate over the cost of prescription medicines. The ruling, which was issued Friday, came in response to a lawsuit by the Association for Accessible Medicines after California passed its law last fall. The state became the first in the nation to outlaw pay-to-delay deals, and California officials explained the step was necessary in order to prevent drug companies from thwarting competition and maintaining higher prices. (Silverman, 7/27)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California May Offer $600 A Week In Extra Jobless Benefits If Congress Doesn’t Act
If Congress doesn’t act to extend an extra $600 in weekly benefits for unemployed Californians, state legislators say they’re ready to jump in to prevent benefits from plunging during the pandemic. The expanded federal unemployment benefits, which began in April, are set to expire Friday. That will reduce the average jobless payment in California to about $338 a week. (Gardiner, 7/27)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Vs. New York: One State's Pandemic Has Been Deadlier, But The Numbers Are More Complex Than Case Counts
Their journeys began at about the same time, but California and New York immediately diverged down two very different paths during the coronavirus pandemic. California started in January, with travelers from China carrying a new virus into the Bay Area. New York was probably only a few weeks behind, its virus arriving from Europe. From there, California’s trajectory was a gentle upward bend in case counts, a long plateau, and then — the surge. New York’s was the classic curve: a sharp climb in cases followed by a long and bumpy descent. (Allday, 7/27)