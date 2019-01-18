Appeals Court Rules Texas Can Bar Planned Parenthood From Medicaid

The appeals court returned the case to U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks, arguing he didn't follow proper medical standards when ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood in 2017. Texas has sought repeatedly to cut funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Associated Press: Court Rules Texas Can Bar Planned Parenthood From Medicaid

A federal appeals court panel on Thursday lifted a lower-court ban that prohibited Texas from eliminating Planned Parenthood from the state's Medicaid program. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans issued the ruling that removes the preliminary injunction U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks of Austin imposed on the state of Texas in February 2017. (1/17)

Dallas Morning News: Appeals Court Overturns Judge's Ruling That Blocked Texas From Ousting Planned Parenthood From Medicaid

U.S. District Court Judge Sam Sparks wrote in that ruling that the state had acted "without cause" in terminating the reproductive health care organization from the program that provides health care to low-income Americans. But a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Sparks did not use the correct standard in making his decision. The case now returns to Sparks for further consideration. (Steele, 1/17)

Texas Tribune: Texas Planned Parenthood's Status In Medicaid Uncertain Following Ruling

The case stems from a long-running flap over a misleading video released in late 2015 by the anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress, which suggested that abortion providers at Planned Parenthood sold fetal tissue for profit. The sting video included edited clips of Planned Parenthood officials discussing the use of fetal tissue for research. A string of investigations that followed the video’s release were unable to confirm its claims, but it energized a crusade against the health care provider and sparked outrage from the state’s Republican leadership. (Platoff, 1/17)

