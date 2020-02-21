Appeals Court Upholds Block On Mississippi Heartbeat Bill On Likely Path Toward Supreme Court

"The clinic contends it occurs at six weeks. Mississippi argues it can occur anywhere between six and twelve weeks," the appeals court judges wrote. "But all agree that cardiac activity can be detected well before the fetus is viable. That dooms the law." The legislation is one of several restrictive bills that have passed in recent years and is expected to make it to the Supreme Court. Other news on abortion comes out of Florida, Texas and Illinois.

CNN: Abortion: Block On Mississippi Heartbeat Bill Is Upheld

"A ban at six weeks of pregnancy means many of our patients would lose their right to have an abortion before they even know they're pregnant," said Shannon Brewer, director of Jackson Women's Health Organization, the state's only abortion provider. "Most of our patients are past that point. Some have spent weeks saving money for the procedure and have driven hundreds of miles to reach us." Mississippi is one of seven states that passed an abortion ban in 2019, all aimed at providing a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized the procedure in 1973. (Kelly, 2/20)

CBS News: Mississippi's Controversial Six-Week Abortion Ban Struck Down By Federal Judge Panel

Mississippi's controversial "fetal heartbeat" ban, an effective six-week ban on abortion, was just struck down by a federal judge, according to a spokesperson for the Center for Reproductive Rights, the law firm that challenged the state law. (Smith, 2/20)

The Hill: Florida Lawmakers Pass Bill Requiring Parental Consent For Abortions, Governor Expected To Sign

Florida lawmakers passed a bill Thursday that requires anyone under 18 to receive parental consent for abortions. The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who asked lawmakers to send him it during his State of the State speech last month, according to The Associated Press. (Klar, 2/20)

Roll Call: These Two House Democrats Oppose Abortion Rights. It Could Cost Them Their Seats

Two of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in the House are facing competitive primaries next month, raising questions about the future for Democrats who diverge with their party on an issue at the center of the country’s culture wars. “More and more the party is sending a message that if you are pro-life you aren’t welcome,” said Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski. “Look, we want to defeat Donald Trump. We can’t keep pushing people out of the party.” (Akin and Bowman, 2/20)

