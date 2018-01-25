Apple Adding Feature To Allow Users To Store Medical Records On iPhones

It's the latest move that shows Apple has its eye on the profitable health care landscape.

The New York Times: Apple, In Sign Of Health Ambitions, Adds Medical Records Feature For IPhone

In the latest indication of Apple’s growing ambitions in the digital health market, the tech giant on Wednesday unveiled a new feature that would allow users to automatically download and see parts of their medical records on their iPhones. The feature is to become part of Apple’s popular Health app. It will enable users to transfer clinical data — like cholesterol levels and lists of medications prescribed by their doctors — directly from their medical providers to their iPhones, potentially streamlining how Americans gain access to some health information. (Singer, 1/24)

San Jose Mercury News: IPhone Users Will Be Able To See Their Medical Records

“Our goal is to help consumers live a better day. We’ve worked closely with the health community to create an experience everyone has wanted for years — to view medical records easily and securely right on your iPhone,” said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams. “By empowering customers to see their overall health, we hope to help consumers better understand their health and help them lead healthier lives.” (Lee, 1/24)

In other health IT news —

The New York Times: This Tiny Robot Walks, Crawls, Jumps And Swims. But It Is Not Alive.

Researchers in Germany have developed a robot that is about a seventh of an inch long and looks at first like no more than a tiny strip of something rubbery. Then it starts moving. The robot walks, jumps, crawls, rolls and swims. It even climbs out of the pool, moving from a watery environment into a dry one. ... The robot hasn’t been tested in humans yet, but the goal is to improve it for medical use — for instance, delivering drugs to a target within the body. (Gorman, 1/24)

