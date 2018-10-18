In other news on innovations, the MAVEN Project helps underserved communities around the country by connecting retiring, volunteer doctors with patients via telehealth, videoconferencing and phone calls.

Stat: Apple Wants To Seize The Market For Patient Monitoring

Apple’s EKG app stands out in a maze of health technologies for its ability to monitor a user’s heart function around the clock from any location, generating a stream of data that could personalize cardiology care and lead to the development of more effective treatments. But for Apple itself, the business impact is potentially even more far-reaching. It gives America’s dominant maker of consumer technologies a giant head start in the exploding market for patient monitoring devices — a field that could upend the way care is delivered not just in cardiology, but in countless other specialties as well. (Ross, 10/18)