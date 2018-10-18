Apple Takes Huge Head Start With EKG App, The Beginning Of ‘Torrent Of Data That Will Engage Patients, Improve Care’
In other news on innovations, the MAVEN Project helps underserved communities around the country by connecting retiring, volunteer doctors with patients via telehealth, videoconferencing and phone calls.
Stat:
Apple Wants To Seize The Market For Patient Monitoring
Apple’s EKG app stands out in a maze of health technologies for its ability to monitor a user’s heart function around the clock from any location, generating a stream of data that could personalize cardiology care and lead to the development of more effective treatments. But for Apple itself, the business impact is potentially even more far-reaching. It gives America’s dominant maker of consumer technologies a giant head start in the exploding market for patient monitoring devices — a field that could upend the way care is delivered not just in cardiology, but in countless other specialties as well. (Ross, 10/18)
PBS NewsHour:
Nonprofit Helping Low-Income Patients Describes Itself As ‘Match.Com Meets The Peace Corps’
Physician shortages, as well as cost and distance, can make specialty care prohibitive for many low-income patients. A nonprofit aims to tackle those challenges by utilizing telehealth technology and retiring, volunteer doctors. (Wise, 10/17)