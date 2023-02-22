Apremilast Shows Promise In Treating Alcohol Use Disorder; Ivermectin Shown Ineffective Against Covid
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
Pill For Skin Disease May Also Curb Excessive Drinking
Researchers have identified a pill used to treat a common skin disease as an 'incredibly promising' treatment for alcohol use disorder. On average, people in a proof-of-concept study who received the medication, called apremilast, reduced their alcohol intake by more than half -- from five drinks per day to two. (Oregon Health and Science University, 2/21)
CIDRAP:
Higher Ivermectin Dose, Longer Duration Still Futile For COVID, Trial Finds
A randomized, controlled trial (RCT) shows that even at a higher dose and longer treatment duration, the antimalarial drug ivermectin didn't shorten the time to a sustained recovery from COVID-19. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)
The Boston Globe:
Moderna Expands CRISPR Gene Editing Research With ElevateBio Partnership
Moderna is aiming to build a gene editing franchise powered by some of the same technologies used in its COVID-19 vaccines. The Cambridge biotech company announced Wednesday that it will partner with Life Edit Therapeutics to develop potentially permanent treatments for rare genetic diseases and other conditions. (Cross, 2/22)
CIDRAP:
Shorter Drug Regimen Shows Promise In TB Trial
The results of a randomized clinical trial conducted in five countries suggests that an intensified drug regimen at the beginning of treatment could shorten treatment duration for tuberculosis (TB). (Dall, 2/21)
CIDRAP:
Bacterial Vaccines Network Gets Funding Boost
The Bacterial Vaccines Network (BactiVac) announced today that it has received £1 million ($1.2 million US) from UK-based charitable organization Wellcome to accelerate the development of bacterial vaccines. (Dall, 2/21)