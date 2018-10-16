Architect Of Maine’s Conservative Reforms To Social Safety Net Tapped For Position Overseeing Medicaid

Mary Mayhew, who was announced as the deputy administrator and director of Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, worked previously as Maine's health commissioner under Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican known as a fierce opponent to Medicaid expansion.

The Associated Press: Trump Taps Maine Official To Be In Charge Of Medicaid

President Donald Trump has tapped a Maine official who battled Medicaid expansion for a position that puts her in charge of the national program, the federal agency confirmed Monday. Mary Mayhew's role of deputy administrator and director of the U.S. Center for Medicaid and the CHIP Services will place her in charge of the federal health care program for low-income people. (10/15)

Politico: Controversial Former Aide To Maine’s LePage To Run Medicaid

Mayhew served as Maine's health commissioner for six years under LePage, leading efforts to tighten the state's Medicaid eligibility standards, add work requirements to the food stamp program and implement other conservative reforms. She supported LePage as he rejected efforts to expand the state's Medicaid program — repeatedly vetoing legislation and then resisting after nearly 60 percent of Maine voters approved expansion on a ballot measure in 2017. LePage is spending his final months in office fighting a court order to expand the program. (Diamond and Ehley, 10/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription