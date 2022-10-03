Arizona Judge Declines To Suspend Ruling Blocking All Abortions
Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson said abortion providers would likely fail in their appeal that challenges her ruling that a Civil War-era law should be enforced. Meanwhile, Reuters reports how Vice President Kamala Harris is encouraging female Democrats to fight for abortion rights.
AP:
Arizona Judge Won’t Suspend Ruling That Halted All Abortions
An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion rights groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson means the state’s abortion providers will not be able to restart procedures. Abortions were halted on Sept. 23 when Johnson ruled that a 1973 injunction must be lifted so that the Civil War-era law could be enforced. (Christie, 10/1)
Reuters:
U.S. VP Harris, Actress Priyanka Chopra Discuss Mansplaining, Abortion Rights
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday reminded top female Democrats of their duty to fight for reproductive rights and how electing two more Democratic senators in the upcoming midterm elections is critical to that fight. "If there were ever any reason for this group to exist in recent memory, the moment is now," Harris said during the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum on Friday in Washington. (9/30)
From Ohio, Puerto Rico, and Texas —
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Pitches Sales Tax Break For Baby Items
Against the backdrop of a looming abortion ban, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is asking lawmakers to eliminate sales taxes on baby items and expand insurance coverage for lower-income mothers. (Balmert, 10/2)
NPR:
Abortion Debate In Puerto Rico Follows U.S. Supreme Court Reversal Of Roe
The day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a representative in the Puerto Rican legislature introduced a bill punishing "the crime of abortion" with 99 years in jail. The bill was withdrawn the same day it was introduced, but it represents renewed interest in greatly restricting abortion in Puerto Rico after the Supreme Court threw out its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion rights. (Rosenberg, 10/3)
Houston Chronicle:
Would-Be Parents Postpone Pregnancies As Texas Abortion Ban Impacts Emergency Care
Dr. Patrick Ramsey, professor and chief of maternal-fetal medicine at UT Health San Antonio, said he has heard from many patients, especially those older than 35 who are statistically at higher risk of complications or who have had miscarriages, who worry that it may not be safe for them to get pregnant in Texas anymore. (Goldenstein, 10/2)
Also —
Axios:
Post-Dobbs Birth Control Fight Heads To College Campuses
Fallout from the demise of Roe v. Wade is forcing college administrators to weigh how reproductive health services offered on campus may conflict with state abortion bans and if their employees could face prosecution. (Gonzalez, 10/2)
Undark:
EDS And The Importance Of Abortion Access
It took a long time and numerous instances of nearly fainting for Renee Schmidt to figure out what was going on. Three years after her symptoms emerged, Schmidt was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. (Johnson, 10/1)