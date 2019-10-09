Arizona Signals Misgivings With Purdue Pharma Settlement In Possible Sign Of Troubled Waters Ahead

Arizona was one of 24 states and and hundreds of local governments that agreed to settle with the maker of OxyContin. But now the state might be switching sides. "Purdue [Pharma] and the Sackler family need to take responsibility for their role in the opioid crisis," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a statement. In other news on the national drug epidemic: a voice for the babies affected by the opioid crisis; overdoses at homeless shelters; medication-assisted treatment; and more.

Reuters: Cracks In Purdue's Proposed Opioid Settlement As Arizona Backs Out

The U.S. state of Arizona withdrew its support for a proposed nationwide opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma LP, saying the maker of OxyContin sought to "undermine material terms of the deal," according to a court filing on Monday. Since Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September, Arizona is the first state to switch sides in the looming showdown over the privately-held company's proposed settlement, which it has estimated is worth more than $10 billion. (Hals, 10/8)

The Associated Press: Arizona Now Has Misgivings About Purdue Opioid Settlement

Brnovich has not gone as far as backing out of the tentative settlement. His spokesman, Ryan Anderson, said the state is “not interested in renegotiating terms that we’ve already agreed upon.” He made waves in July, when he asked the U.S. Supreme Court to find that some of the Sackler money was fraudulently transferred from Purdue and to force family members to return it to the company so it could be part of any settlement with or judgment against the company. (Mulvihill, 10/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Arizona Wavers On Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement Terms

In a statement, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said: “It’s in everyone’s best interest to secure a just and timely settlement. Purdue and the Sackler family need to take responsibility for their role in the opioid crisis.” Uniquely among the states, Arizona has challenged Purdue in the U.S. Supreme Court, filing an unusual lawsuit in the nation’s highest forum in July seeking to force the disgorgement of billions of dollars collected by Purdue’s shareholders. (Scurria, 10/8)

Bloomberg: Addicted Babies, Blue Cross Drive Billions In New Purdue Claims

Some of the biggest names in health care, including the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Association, will serve alongside mothers of addicted babies on a committee of creditors in the bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma LP. The unusual alliance is well positioned to play an outsized role in the coming bankruptcy battles between the pharmaceutical company and its opponents. Judges often rely on such official creditor committees to test the reorganization plans of bankrupt companies. (Church and Hill, 10/7)

WBUR: Sacklers Lose Bid To Dismiss Charges In Mass. In First Test Of OxyContin Family Liability

A Massachusetts judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that claims members of the Sackler family and the company they own, Purdue Pharma, helped create the nation's opioid epidemic. In a decision released late Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has jurisdiction to pursue the 17 individuals named in the suit. (Bebinger, 10/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Bill Aims To Combat Overdoses At New York Homeless Shelters

Homeless shelters would have to increase the level of on-site medical care they provide opioid-addicted clients under a bill being considered by the New York City Council. The bill, introduced by Councilman Stephen Levin, would require all shelters to have buprenorphine, an addiction medication, available on-site, in addition to at least one physician or physician assistant familiar with treating opioid addiction. Mr. Levin called the bill a response to the growing opioid epidemic, which has contributed to a recent spike in overdoses among the homeless population in the city. (Blint-Welsh, 10/8)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Drug Companies Want To Show That Cuyahoga County Services Suffered From More Than Just An Opioid Problem

Drug companies removed the father of a 4-year-old girl who died from abuse from a list of witnesses they intend to call at this month’s opioid trial, even though they still might raise the issue. The companies made clear that there is value in presenting such information to a jury, as well as evidence of problems uncovered in Cuyahoga County’s jail and with its executive’s administration. (Heisig, 10/8)

