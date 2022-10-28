Arizona’s Strict Abortion Ban Won’t Start This Year
Axios reports that a deal was reached between the state's attorney general and Planned Parenthood after an earlier appeals court ruling blocked the 158-year-old ban. Abortion services have resumed. Meanwhile, NBC News says a national abortion access bill will be introduced today.
Axios:
Arizona Near-Total Abortion Ban Won't Be Enforced Until 2023
Arizona's near total ban on abortions won't be enforced until at least 2023 after the state's attorney general reached an agreement with Planned Parenthood, prompting the group to resume abortion services there Thursday, per Bloomberg Law. (Falconer, 10/28)
NBC News:
Rep. Carolyn Maloney Aims To Expand Access To Abortion Resources With New Bill
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., will introduce a bill Friday aimed at improving access to abortion services, as well as accurate information on the procedure, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, NBC News has learned. (Atkins, 10/27)
The New York Times:
OB-GYN Residency Programs Face Tough Choice On Abortion Training
Many medical residency programs that are educating the next generation of obstetricians and gynecologists are facing a treacherous choice. If they continue to provide abortion training in states where the procedure is now outlawed, they could be prosecuted. If they don’t offer it, they risk losing their accreditation, which in turn would render their residents ineligible to receive specialty board certification and imperil recruitment of faculty and medical students. (Hoffman, 10/27)
KHN:
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Voters Will Get Their Say On Multiple Health Issues
Voters in several states will be asked to vote on ballot questions related to abortion, but it’s not the only health issue that will be decided on Election Day. Other ballot proposals will ask voters whether they want to curb interest on medical debt (Arizona), expand Medicaid (South Dakota), or make health care a right under the state constitution (Oregon). (10/27)
On contraception —
The New York Times:
How A Black-Owned Condom Brand Pitches Itself As The Right Fit
In recent months the brand has signed deals with Walmart, Target and a majority of CVS drugstores, the company said. ... Its three biggest competitors — Durex, Trojan and Lifestyles — are owned by companies that are worth billions; B Condoms is independently owned. the brand is predominantly focused on appealing to Black Americans, with Instagram posts that discuss sexuality and sexual wellness in frank terms. (Josephs, 10/27)