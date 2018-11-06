Ark. Planned Parenthood Says It’s Now In Compliance With Disputed Abortion Pill Law

After losing its challenge in court, Planned Parenthood says it has contracted with a physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital, so is now in compliance with a new Arkansas law requiring such a partnership in order to provide abortion pills. Meanwhile, in Texas, a court heard arguments in Texas' efforts to ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

The Associated Press: Planned Parenthood Says It's Complying With Restriction

Planned Parenthood said Monday it’s now complying with an Arkansas law that was put on hold requiring doctors providing abortion pills to contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to handle any complications. Attorneys for Planned Parenthood Great Plains and the state of Arkansas asked a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s ruling that had prevented the state from enforcing the abortion pill restriction. A federal judge in July had issued a preliminary injunction but ordered Planned Parenthood to continue trying to find a contracting physician. (DeMillo, 11/5)

Texas Tribune: Fifth Circuit Court Hears Arguments On Texas Ban On Dilation And Evacuation

The federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday morning about whether Texas should be able to ban doctors from performing the most common second-trimester abortion procedure, called dilation and evacuation. In a nearly hourlong hearing, attorneys for Texas and lawyers for the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood argued in front of a panel of three judges. (Evans, 11/5)

