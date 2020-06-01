As America’s Death Toll Climbed Toward 100,000, Trump Relied On Distractions And Spectacle
The Washington Post looks at what unfolded within the White House during May, from President Donald Trump's announcement he was taking an experimental and dangerous drug to his social media gambit at the end of the month. Meanwhile, the White House is reportedly divided over whether to address the rising racial tensions in the country. And Trump postpones the G-7 summit amid the pandemic.
The Washington Post:
Trump’s May Days: A Month Of Distractions And Grievances As Nation Marks Bleak Coronavirus Milestone
As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed toward the bleak milestone of 100,000 and nearly one-sixth of the nation’s workers were unemployed, President Trump’s mind on May 18 was elsewhere. He welcomed two of his 2016 political soldiers, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, to the White House for a nostalgia tour reminiscing about how he had vanquished Hillary Clinton. (Costa, Rucker, Abutaleb and Dawsey, 5/31)
Politico:
White House Divided On Trump Addressing Racial Tensions
As protests continue to flare across the country, President Donald Trump and his top aides cannot settle on the next steps the White House should take to ease tensions after the latest death of an African American man detained by a white police officer. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been pushing for the president to deliver a formal address to the nation to emphasize his support for law and order and police officers, a familiar trope for the Republican Party and one that typically plays well with its base. (Cook, 5/31)
The Washington Post:
Trump Postpones G-7 Until September After Merkel Declines Invitation, Citing Pandemic
President Trump says he will postpone until September the annual Group of Seven meeting of world leaders. The president had wanted to hold the gathering in-person by the end of June at the White House. But earlier Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined his invitation, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. (Hawkins, Adam, Berger, Buckner and Pell, 5/30)