As Anxiety Rises Among School-Aged Children, School Nurses Try To Adjust To Meet Their Health Needs

The nurse's office is often the first place students turn to for help to deal with stress, a trend worrying many school nursing associations that say they're outnumbered by students. “There’s so much more in the school nursing world today than there ever has been,” Illinois school nurse Cameron Traut said. News on children's health also reports on how frequent family moves can disrupt children's mental health, mothers' depression can throw off a child's immune system and more.

Chicago Tribune: As Kids' Anxiety Spikes, School Nurses Step In To Address Mental-Health Needs

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 20, or 2.6 million, U.S. children ages 6 to 17 had current anxiety or depression diagnosed by a health care provider in 2011-12. School nurses in Illinois say the increase is evident in the students from elementary to high school who enter their offices each day, requiring not only bandages and ice packs but also a quiet space to break from stress. Nurses now have to schedule meetings with parents about their child’s mental health histories and needs, then learn the side effects and potential complications associated with mood-altering medications. (Ortiz, 8/23)

The New York Times: Frequent Home Moves May Increase A Child’s Risk Of Psychosis

Children whose families move homes frequently may be at increased risk for serious psychiatric illness. Researchers followed 1,440,383 children from birth to age 29, including data on residential moves. They found 4,537 cases of psychosis, symptoms of which can include hallucinations and delusions. (Bakalar, 8/22)

The New York Times: Depression In Mothers Impacts A Child’s Immune And Psychological Health

A mother’s depression may have long-term effects on her child’s immune system and psychological health. Israeli researchers followed 125 babies from birth through 10 years. About 43 percent of the mothers had a diagnosis of major depression, and the rest constituted a control group. The study is in Depression & Anxiety. (Bakalar, 8/22)

California Healthline: Parent Alert! Your Kid May Be Vaping More Than Tobacco

By now, many parents know kids are vaping sweet-smelling tobacco — often using devices that look deceptively like pens or flash drives. And most parents are hip to the prevalence of underage marijuana use. Now comes a combo of the two: vaping pot. Experts and educators say young people are — once again — one step ahead of the adults in their lives, experimenting with this new and more heady way to consume weed. (Ibarra, 8/22)

