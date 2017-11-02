As Bill To Fund Children’s Health Coverage Moves Toward House Vote, Bickering Intensifies

A hearing on the bill in the Rules Committee exposes increased tensions between Republicans and Democrats over how to pay for the funding of the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which expired Sept. 30. That has left states scrambling to find money for the program.

CQ: House Prepares To Vote On Children's Health Bill

Tensions between Democrats and Republicans over renewing funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program continued to heat up during a House Rules Committee hearing Wednesday. The committee eventually approved, 7-3, a closed rule setting up a vote this week. The bill (HR 3922), which would renew funding for CHIP for five years as well as extend funding for community health centers and a host of other safety net programs for two years, has been subject to fierce debate over its offsets. (Raman, 11/1)

Dallas Morning News: Nearly Half-Million Low-Income Texas Kids May Not Lose Health Insurance After All, Abbott Says

Gov. Greg Abbott says federal officials have assured him that Congress will extend funding for a health insurance program that covers more than 400,000 Texas children from low-income families. Renewal of the Children's Health Insurance Program has been in question, raising the prospect that Texas would begin mailing notices of cancellation during the Christmas holidays. Abbott said Wednesday, though, that during a trip to Washington this week he discussed CHIP and a Medicaid issue important to Texas with a top aide to President Donald Trump and with members of the Texas congressional delegation. (Garrett, 11/1)

Arizona Republic: Gov. Ducey Finds Stop-Gap Funding For KidsCare

Gov. Doug Ducey's office said Wednesday that the state will shift money around in existing budgets to cover the costs of KidsCare. The state-run, federally funded program was expected to drain its existing budget later this month, potentially leaving all 23,000 children without care. (Pitzl, 11/1)

