As Border Patrol Agents Become A Common Feature At Hospitals, Medical Professionals Struggle To Preserve Patients’ Rights

Earlier this year, the agency that oversees Border Patrol said its agents averaged 69 trips to the hospital each day across the country. Although hospitals have typically been treated as "sensitive locations" that are generally free of immigration enforcement, the rule is discretionary and ambiguous when an enforcement action begins before a trip to a hospital or when an immigrant is already in custody.

The Associated Press: Border Patrol's Growing Presence At Hospitals Creates Fear

An armed Border Patrol agent roamed the hallways of an emergency room in Miami on a recent day as nurses wheeled stretchers and medical carts through the hospital and families waited for physicians to treat their loved ones. The agent in the olive-green uniform freely stepped in and out of the room where a woman was taken by ambulance after throwing up and fainting while being detained on an immigration violation, according to advocates who witnessed the scene. (Gomez Licon, 10/17)

In other immigration news —

Politico's Pulse Check: When Immigration And Health Care Collide, With Mark Greenberg And Scott Lloyd

President Donald Trump has repeatedly relied on HHS to help carry out his sweeping immigration agenda, and a new order that would limit visas to people who aren't "health care burdens" could be the latest dramatic change. Mark Greenberg, who served as the acting assistant secretary for children and families during the Obama administration, sits down with POLITICO's Dan Diamond to discuss HHS' role in immigration and why he's so worried about Trump's recent order. (10/17)

