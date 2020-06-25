As Colleges Mull Reopening, Study On Spring Break Outbreak Shows How Easily Students Spread Virus
A study looks at an outbreak within the group of University of Texas at Austin students who went on a spring break to Mexico. Sixty of the 183 students were infected.
On March 19, the day the Trump administration urged Americans to stop traveling internationally, a group of students from the University of Texas at Austin returned from a spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort. Within two weeks, 60 of the 183 travelers to Cabo San Lucas, along with four contacts, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Weiner, 6/24)
No one got seriously ill and no one died, but the incident illustrates how young people -- especially college students -- can quickly spread the virus among themselves and carry it into the community, a team at The University of Texas at Austin reported Wednesday. The students had traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from March 14-19. A week later, back in Austin, three showed up at the University of Texas Health Austin (UTHA) health center with coronavirus symptoms and tested positive. (Fox, 6/24)
The new study out of Ball State and Vanderbilt used GPS smartphone data to track the movement of more than 7 million U.S. college students to investigate the impact of spring break travel on the spread of COVID-19. Researchers emphasized that they used de-identified smartphone data, meaning they don't know the names or any identifying information of anyone included in their study. (Johnson, 6/25)
