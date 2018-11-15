As Concerns About Vanishing Indigenous Women Mount, Study Finds Police Reporting On Cases Inadequate

The study brings more attention to the issue of violence against Native American women. Multiple bills at the state and federal level have been proposed to improve data collection, including Savanna's Act, which the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs voted Wednesday to send to the full chamber for consideration.

The Associated Press: Report Cites Weak Reporting On Missing, Killed Native Women

Numerous police departments nationwide are not adequately identifying or reporting cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls as concerns mount over the level of violence they often face, according to a study released by a Native American nonprofit Wednesday. The report from the Seattle-based Urban Indian Health Institute, the research arm of the Seattle Indian Health Board, was conducted over the past year amid worry in tribal communities and cities that Native American and Alaska Native women are vanishing in high numbers, despite a lack of available government data to identify the full scope of the problem. (Hudetz, 11/14)

Wyoming Public Radio: Bill Aimed At Addressing Violence Against Indigenous Women Takes First Steps In Senate

The U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee will discuss on Wednesday landmark legislation that aims to address the crisis of missing and murdered women in Indian Country. Indigenous women face some of the highest violence and sexual assault rates in the country. The proposed law, known as Savanna’s Act, would require the federal government to begin tracking the number of homicide victims and missing women. (Hegyi, 11/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription