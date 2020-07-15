As Coronavirus Spreads, New Orleans Closes The Bars Again

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the new restrictions, which allow bars to continue to offer takeout service or delivery. In other state coronavirus news, concerns in Indian country, visits to nursing homes ease in Michigan and quarantines among states get tighter.

AP: Let The Good Times ... Hold. Virus Recloses New Orleans Bars

It’s a fresh taste of bitter medicine for New Orleans: A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is forcing bars in the good-time-loving, tourist-dependent city to shut down again just a month after they were allowed to partially reopen. Louisiana had been an international hot spot for the new coronavirus in March, and New Orleans was its focal point. But hospitalizations began dropping after an April peak and it appeared that the closure of a wide array of businesses, including dine-in restaurants, gyms, tattoo parlors and bars, had flattened the curve. (McGill and McConnaughey, 7/15)

Billings Gazette: Fort Belknap And Fort Peck Reservations Fight To Maintain Low COVID Numbers

In Indian Country, the Indian Health Service reports that as of July 9 just over 23,600 Indigenous people have tested positive. The IHS branch in Billings, which operates facilities for every tribe and nation in Eastern Montana, said 464 people as testing positive. (Hamby, 7/14)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Nursing Home Residents, Families Reunite During Coronavirus

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on June 30 eased restrictions on visits to long-term facilities that had been in place since mid-March. In-person visits are now allowed with residents who are in serious or critical condition or hospice care. Additionally, family members and friends may visit facilities to assist residents with activities of daily living. Staff at Martha T. Berry planned the facility's first family visits this week thanks to a section of the MDHHS order that permits visits for people whose doctors determine their well-being is at significant risk and recommend visits as a possible intervention. (Jackson and Hall, 7/14)

And in news on state quarantines --

AP: Chicago Officials Expand Quarantine Order For Visitors

People traveling from Iowa and Oklahoma to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday. Chicago first issued a quarantine order early this month for 15 other states based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The city updated the order Tuesday, bringing the total number of affected states to 17. (7/14)

AP: Recent Blip Lands Minnesota On New York Quarantine List

A recent spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota has landed the state on the quarantine list for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Minnesota and three other states — New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin — were added to the list as officials in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from regions of the country where infection rates are growing. (7/14)

AP: Murphy Shoots Down Prospect Of Fining Travelers To NJ

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday shot down the prospect of fining travelers from COVID-19 hot spots if they don’t provide contact information to health officials. The first-term Democrat spoke about the new proposal made Monday by fellow Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would impose such a fine. “New York and New Jersey do things a little bit differently,” Murphy said during a radio interview on 104.3-FM. “I don’t know that we will be fining people.” (7/14)

And news out of Utah --

AP: 10 More Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths In Utah

Utah tallied 10 more confirmed deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, the latest sign showing the severity of a surge of case that began after businesses reopened in May. Six of the deaths came in rural San Juan County in the southeast corner of the state, including three at an assisted living facility, according to the Utah Health Department. (7/14)

