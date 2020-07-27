As COVID Disrupts Sports, Even The President Gets Caught Up In It
Also: a coronavirus outbreak among Marlin team members, and Dr. Fauci talks sports.
The Washington Post:
Trump Bows Out Of Throwing First Pitch At Yankees Game, Says He Will Do It Later In Season
Trump said on Twitter that he cannot make it to New York on Aug. 15 because of his “strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else.” At a White House coronavirus briefing Thursday, the president told reporters that he accepted an invitation from Yankees President Randy Levine to perform the pregame ceremony. The team subsequently confirmed that Trump would throw the ceremonial pitch at some point this season, according to ESPN. (Bieler, 7/26)
The Washington Post:
Marlins Delay Return To Miami After Apparent Coronavirus Outbreak Among Players
The Miami Marlins on Sunday delayed their departure from Philadelphia by a day and now will fly home to Miami only hours before their home opener Monday amid concerns over a novel coronavirus outbreak among several members of their team.The Marlins reportedly had three players receive word of positive tests Sunday morning. Rather than fly home Sunday following their win over the Phillies, the Marlins planned to stay overnight in Philadelphia and fly home Monday morning — although the players who tested positive would remain under quarantine in Philadelphia, according to Manager Don Mattingly. (Sheinin, 7/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
We Had Sports Questions. Dr. Fauci Had Answers.
Dr. Fauci has encouraged the return of sports and publicly endorsed the plans of some professional leagues, but he’s also offered pleas for caution that have clashed with the White House’s push to reopen and occasionally put him at odds with President Trump. A high-school athlete who religiously follows the Washington Nationals—he opened their season on Thursday with a regrettable first pitch—Dr. Fauci shared his thoughts about sports with The Wall Street Journal. (Cohen, 7/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
As The NBA Restarts, Fewer Reporters Get Sent To Cover It
The handful of reporters moving near Orlando to cover the restart of the National Basketball Association season will have to make a few adjustments: eating all meals in their room the first week, taking coronavirus tests daily and having to wear an electric-fence-like tag keeping them away from one another. The reporters are among many people whose health is key to the resilience of the already abridged NBA season. Play could come to an abrupt end if the virus were to make it inside the bubble that the league has built at Walt Disney Co. ’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in an effort to insulate players, employees and media outlets from the outside world. (Mullin, 7/26)